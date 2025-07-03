M’sia sets medical milestone with conjoined twin separation in 13-hour surgery

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian surgeons have achieved another milestone in paediatric medicine by successfully separating three-month-old conjoined twins at Hospital Tunku Azizah (HTA), a government hospital in Kuala Lumpur that specialises in paediatrics and obstetrics & gynaecology.

According to a statement posted on HTA’s official Facebook page, the male twins were born with a rare condition known as Omphalo-Ischiopagus Tetrapus Conjoined Twin, in which the babies were joined at the abdomen and pelvis, sharing four legs.

The complex and delicate procedure was led by four senior doctors—Dr Mohd Yusof Abdullah, Datuk Dr Zakaria Zahari, Dr Intan Zarina Fakir Mohamed, and Dr Phang Yee Yun.

They were supported by a dedicated team of experienced paediatric surgeons from HTA and Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL).

The 13-hour surgery began at 8:30am on June 24, with the successful separation completed at 5:43pm. The full operation concluded at 9:48pm.

“Alhamdulillah, the surgery went smoothly and both babies are now stable and receiving treatment in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU),” the hospital reported.

This remarkable operation marks the fourth successful separation of conjoined twins at HTA since 2019, and the 19th such case in the combined history of HTA-HKL surgical collaborations.