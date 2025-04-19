M’sia, Thailand to discuss railway network procedures

PUTRAJAYA: With the construction of the Pan-Asian Railway Network almost complete, the government will hold talks with Thailand to discuss the procedures between the two countries.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said he would be heading to Thailand on May 2 to meet his counterpart and discuss matters regarding Customs clearance.

He said the railway track connecting Malaysia to China could begin operations once the procedures were finalised.

He also said only one section in Johor has yet to be completed in the Pan-Asian Railway Network project, that connects Southeast Asian countries and China.

The Pan-Asian Railway Network, also known as the Kunming–Singapore railway, links China, Singapore and all the countries of mainland Southeast Asia.

Loke had earlier attended the Railway Asset Corporation Customer Appreciation Ceremony and Open Day at the Double Tree Hotel here.

“For us (Malaysia), it would be very strategic but we do not want it to be used for domestic purposes only. At present, we are focusing only on passenger services, the Electric Train Service.

“We want to utilise it for cargo as well, which is already happening. However, we aim for more Asean trade and increased movement from Malaysia to China.

“Once you reach China, their network allows access to any part of the country. From China, you can connect to Euroasia and even reach Europe.”

He said the project would be a game changer to the transport industry and a means to boost tourism.

Loke added that China President Xi Jinping had also highlighted the importance of the Pan-Asian Railway Network during his working visit here.