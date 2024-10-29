M’sia to highlight impact of AI, green economy at 28th ALMM in S’pore - KESUMA

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia is set to highlight the impact of artificial intelligence (AI), digitalisation, and the green economy on the job market at the 28th ASEAN Labour Ministers’ Meeting (ALMM) in Singapore.

The Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) today said that Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong is leading the Malaysian delegation at the ALMM, which runs from today until Thursday (Oct 29-31).

According to KESUMA, Sim is scheduled to attend a dialogue session with the Malaysian diaspora, organised by Talent Corp, aimed at strengthening ties with Malaysian talents abroad and gathering their insights and suggestions.

“On the second day, the Human Resources Minister will participate in the meeting with ASEAN Labour Ministers. This year’s theme is ‘Strengthening Resilience and Promoting Innovation’.

“During the meeting, the Minister will discuss issues of regional cooperation in line with KESUMA’s strategic mission termed 3K, which is to enhance the welfare (kebajikan), skills (kemahiran) and success (keberhasilan) of workers,“ the statement read.

Other topics to be addressed include regional cooperation in upskilling workers to tackle 21st-century economic challenges, workers’ social security, occupational safety and health, the gig economy, and migrant labour.

The Human Resources Minister is also scheduled for bilateral meetings with ASEAN counterparts to strengthen cooperation with neighbouring countries.

Sim will join the 13th ASEAN Labour Ministers’ Meeting +3 (ALMM+3), which will also feature three economic giants in Asia - China, Japan, and South Korea.

He will also extend invitations to his ASEAN counterparts and representatives from China, Japan, and South Korea to attend several programmes organised by KESUMA in 2025.