M’sia to review aid mechanism for injured Palestinians - PM Anwar

CAIRO: Malaysia will continue providing aid to injured Palestinians affected by Zionist violence to ensure they receive better treatment, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said, however, that the aid delivery mechanism would be reviewed to make it more effective and efficient.

“We are currently discussing the need to help, but if there is capacity in hospitals in Arab countries such as Egypt, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Turkiye, it would be better to send injured Palestinians there with some assistance from us.

“I think it would be better managed this way. This is being discussed with the Ministry of Defence. Essentially, the aid will continue, but the mechanism might change to be more efficient and cost-effective,” he told Malaysian reporters at the end of his official visit to Egypt yesterday.

Regarding the resolutions passed at the Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, yesterday, Anwar said they included a freeze on arms sales and the severance of diplomatic ties with Israel.

He added that the resolutions also addressed the safety of United Nations peacekeeping forces in Lebanon.

“The inhumane actions of Israel, violating international pressure and humanitarian considerations, continue unabated, with no shame or apologies,” he said.