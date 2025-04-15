M’sians outraged after UITM Dengkil students don KKK robes for assignment

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian netizens have expressed outrage online after a video of a group of students dressed in Ku Klux Klan (KKK) robes for an assignment at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Dengkil went viral.

The X post of the students walking around in campus dressed in KKK clothing, holding crucifixes, as part of a group assignment has made waves on social media.

“For what purpose did they do it? Even if it is required by their lecturer for their assignment, I think there is another way to present their work,” questioned @EncheFarhan.

“Isn’t it true that controversial things like this aren’t allowed or shouldn’t even exist in universities? Aren’t there already rules about this in every university?” commented @YerNightmares.

Meanwhile, in response to the incident UiTM said that it did not find the stunt religiously offensive and that the move was part of an assignment on legal issues.

According to the university, the students’ presentation centred on discrimination based on skin colour, a practice found in several countries.

“The costumes were part of a visual to help provide a better understanding and appreciation of the topic,” it was reported as saying.

The Ku Klux Klan, often abbreviated as the KKK, is a white supremacist hate group that originated in the United States after the Civil War, around 1865. It has been responsible for racist violence, terrorism, and intimidation, especially targeting Black Americans, as well as Jews, immigrants, Catholics, and other minority groups.