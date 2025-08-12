Call to enhance nationalism and patriotism

AS the month of August dawns upon us, it brings with it a powerful reminder of our nation’s historic journey to independence.

Merdeka month is not merely a time of festivity; it is a meaningful period to reflect on our shared history, appreciate the sacrifices of those who came before us and renew our commitment to national unity and progress.

On Aug 31, 1957, Malaysia – then Malaya – emerged from the shadows of colonial rule and stood proud as a sovereign nation. That historic moment was not the achievement of one race, one leader or one group but the result of the collective struggle and cooperation of a multiethnic, multireligious society united by a common vision: freedom, dignity and self-determination.

In today’s context, as our nation continues to navigate complex challenges – be it economic, social or global – we must hold firm to the values that have held us together for more than six decades: unity in diversity, mutual respect, tolerance and the spirit of muhibbah.

Merdeka month is a time to fly the Jalur Gemilang with pride, not just on buildings and vehicles but also in our hearts. It is a time to strengthen our sense of national identity and belonging, and to teach the younger generation the value of patriotism, not only through history books, but through action – civic responsibility, care for the community and a commitment to nation-building.

As Malaysians, we must reject all forms of divisiveness – be it along racial, religious or political lines – and instead focus on what binds us together.

Patriotism is not blind loyalty; it is love for the nation expressed through active participation, accountability and striving for a better Malaysia

for all.

Let us celebrate not only our independence but our interdependence – the idea that we are stronger together and that the destiny of Malaysia lies in the hands

of every citizen, regardless of background. In doing so, we honour the true meaning of Merdeka and pave the way for a future that is more united, inclusive and resilient.

Happy Merdeka!

Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye

Unity Advocate

Kuala Lumpur