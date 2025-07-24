M40 gains from RON95 price cut, toll hike delay – PM Anwar

PUTRAJAYA: The M40 group also benefits from government initiatives aimed at reducing the cost of living, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said initiatives such as the reduction in RON95 fuel prices and the postponement of toll rate hikes for 10 highways nationwide are among the benefits the M40 group stands to gain.

Speaking at the ministry’s monthly assembly here today, he said this is because the group that most frequently uses vehicles and toll roads is the M40.

“So if the M40 group says we’re only focusing on the B40 for now ... we actually started even lower — with the hardcore poor — then moved to the B40, and now we’re moving up to the M40.

“That’s the situation. That’s why I said we need to be patient with the implementation. But at the very least, Alhamdulillah, for the M40 group and above, both RON95 and the toll initiatives bring benefits,” he said.

Yesterday, in his “Appreciation Announcement for Malaysians”, the Prime Minister said the government had agreed to postpone toll rate hikes for 10 highways to allow the public to continue enjoying the current rates.

Among the highways involved are the Senai-Desaru Expressway (SDE), East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2), South Klang Valley Expressway (SKVE), Butterworth Outer Ring Road (LLB) and the KL-Putrajaya Expressway (MEX).

Anwar also announced that RON95 fuel prices would be reduced following the implementation of the targeted fuel subsidy plan, with Malaysians expected to enjoy a lower price of RM1.99 per litre starting end-September this year, compared to the current RM2.05 per litre. - Bernama