KUCHING: The interpretation of the law, including the quota of parliamentary seats in Sabah and Sarawak and the continental shelf, is expected to be finalised at the Malaysia Agreement 1963 Implementation Action Council (MTPMA63) this May.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, said it would need to be brought to the country’s top management meeting to be refined.

“The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim together with Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

“They will sit together to discuss the direction because the interpretation of the law at the federal and state levels regarding these matters that have not been agreed upon or are not the same. We will discuss to get a direction, hopefully there will be a decision... if there is no decision then there will be further consultation moves,“ he said.

He told reporters after the closing ceremony of the Ihya Ramadan Camp at the Malaysia Institute of Islamic Skills Sarawak (IKMAS), here today.

On March 13, Fadillah was reported to have said that the MADANI Government had successfully resolved nine claims related to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) so far.

Meanwhile, regarding the Ihya Ramadan Camp, Fadillah in a post on X, said that it is an ongoing initiative in shaping the character of Muslim teenagers with noble morals.

“Since it was introduced in 2013, this camp has become an important platform in shaping the personality of teenagers through the appreciation of Ramadan. A good heart will push us to do good things.

“In this digital era, many young people have succeeded in becoming entrepreneurs and content creators through technology. Therefore, we need to strengthen our hearts, emotions and minds so that every opportunity that exists can be utilised with knowledge and wisdom,“ he said.

Fadillah, who is also the Member of Parliament for Petra Jaya, said he would also continue to support programmes that emphasise training and education, including how technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and Big Data can be used for administration and the well-being of society.

“Hopefully programmes like this will continue to grow and provide lasting benefits,” he said.

The closing programme of the Ihya Ramadan Camp was attended by IKMAS director Zaizurina Mansor and the chairman of the Sarawak State Friends of Charity Welfare Organisation cum chairman of the Ihya Ramadan Camp 2025 Organising Committee Wan Lukmanhakim Wan Sajali