Maal Hijrah 1447H: Fahmi urges Muslims to embrace new beginnings

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has encouraged Muslims in Malaysia to use Maal Hijrah as a turning point for self-improvement and spiritual growth. He emphasised the need for repentance and renewed commitment to faith and good deeds.

“Let us turn a new page with a fresh spirit, a clean heart and the determination to continue contributing to the good of ourselves, our families, the country and society,“ he said in a Facebook post today.

This year’s Maal Hijrah celebration, themed “Membangun Ummah MADANI,“ focuses on building an inclusive and virtuous society. The theme also underscores the importance of nurturing human capital that excels both physically and spiritually.

Fahmi added, “May our every step be always under the protection and blessings of Allah SWT. Happy Maal Hijrah 1447H.”