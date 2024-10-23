KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) has expressed its commitment to focusing on improving training and recruitment to address the increasing demand and complexity of modern aircraft.

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) said that, in addition, MAB has strengthened its competitive salary offerings to attract new workers and retain existing employees, while also implementing a recruitment process directly from the market.

“As a proactive measure, MAB has also taken steps to develop a pool of talent to meet the workforce needs for the long term,“ the ministry said in a written response on the Parliament’s website.

Apart from the issue of a shortage of skilled labour in the field of aviation engineering, the MoF added that focus is also being placed on accessibility to stock supplies within a specified time frame to ensure aircraft repair work can be carried out promptly.