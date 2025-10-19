MABIMS 2026-2030 strategic plan to boost regional Islamic cooperation

MELAKA: The 2026-2030 Strategic Plan of the Ministers of Religious Affairs of Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore (MABIMS) will serve as the key framework for advancing dynamic, progressive, and competitive regional Islamic cooperation.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the initiative underscores recent progress in policy implementation, religious institution management, Hijri calendar harmonisation, and halal management system development.

“The 21st MABIMS meeting is not merely a regional forum, but a reflection of Islamic solidarity and the shared commitment among Brunei Darussalam, the Republic of Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Republic of Singapore,“ he said in a statement.

He added that this year’s gathering is expected to strengthen regional synergy for the ummah’s wellbeing and a more prosperous future.

The dedication expressed is to ensure the MABIMS platform remains relevant, dynamic, and competitive in navigating future challenges.

He earlier chaired the informal MABIMS meeting and launched the 2026-2030 Strategic Plan in Ayer Keroh.

Brunei’s Minister of Religious Affairs Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Awang Haji Badaruddin Pengarah Dato Paduka Awang Haji Othman attended the event.

Indonesia’s Minister of Religious Affairs Prof Dr KH Nasaruddin Umar and Singapore’s Acting Minister in Charge of Muslim Affairs Associate Professor Dr Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim were also present.

Cambodia’s Senior Minister for Special Mission (Islamic Affairs) Neak Oknha Datuk Dr Othsman Hassan joined as an observer representative.

Concurrent programmes included the Regional Islamic Forum and ‘Semanis MABIMS, Seharum Serantau’ community programme.

The Melaka International Halal Festival (MIHF’25), MABIMS Halal Summit 2025, and MABIMS Halal Technical Committee Meeting were also held.

Mohd Na’im expressed pride in the gathering and hoped MABIMS would continue serving as a leading platform in upholding Islam for regional progress.

“The next meeting will be held in Brunei Darussalam in 2027,“ he added.

He hopes this gathering will produce meaningful outcomes and leave a lasting impact on Muslims throughout the region. – Bernama