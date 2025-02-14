KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will adopt new technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), to strengthen efforts in combating corruption in the country, in line with the government’s commitment.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said that since the agency’s rebranding from the Anti-Corruption Agency (ACA), significant changes have been made to its legal framework and structure, granting it greater independence in investigations. However, this has also presented new challenges.

“MACC fully supports the vision and commitment of the Prime Minister and the government, not only in eradicating corruption and reducing national leakages but also in enhancing investigations through cutting-edge technologies such as digitalisation and AI,” he said.

He said this in his speech at the MACC 2025 ceremonial dinner at the World Trade Centre (WTC) here today. The event was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Also present were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and Public Service Department director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz.

Azam expressed his commitment to continue to empower MACC with the full support of the government, especially since the Prime Minister took over the leadership of the country.

“The Prime Minister has a clear vision in the fight against corruption and financial support as well as the increase in officers, we commend him,“ he said.

However, he acknowledged that there are still big challenges ahead for MACC, especially in improving the country’s Corruption Perception Index (CPI) which remains at the same position as in 2023.

“This is a challenge on how we are working to increase the CPI towards the Prime Minister’s vision to be ranked 25th out of 180 countries within 10 years,“ he said.

Azam stressed that the MACC as the main agency will ensure the success of the agenda and will take various measures to strengthen the efficiency and knowledge of officers in facing challenges related to the issue.

On Tuesday, Transparency International Malaysia (TI-M) announced that Malaysia remains ranked 57th globally with a score of 50 in the CPI 2024, for the second consecutive year.