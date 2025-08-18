Rahm clinches LIV season title as Munoz triumphs in Indy playoff

SPAIN’s Jon Rahm secured his second consecutive LIV Golf season title despite losing a playoff to Colombia’s Sebastian Munoz at LIV Golf Indianapolis.

Munoz birdied the first playoff hole to claim victory after both players finished on 22-under 191 at Chatham Hills.

“First time I’ve ever beat him, so really proud of that and happy I got to go home with the trophy,“ Munoz said.

Rahm’s playoff defeat was enough to edge Chile’s Joaquin Niemann in the season-long points race, repeating his 2024 triumph.

“Still slightly bittersweet,“ Rahm admitted. “I know I’m supposed to be happy. It’s a great moment. But it just doesn’t feel great to finish the year losing two playoffs.”

Rahm won the season title without a single LIV event victory, while Niemann claimed five wins in 2025.

“It sucks,“ Niemann said. “I started playing my best golf on the back nine, which I’m proud of, but at the end of the day, the putts didn’t drop, and it wasn’t enough.”

Rahm acknowledged Niemann’s strong season, calling him “probably the more deserving guy to win this.”

Munoz secured his first win since 2019 by birdying the 17th and 18th holes in regulation and again in the playoff.

“We came today to try and take care of business,“ Munoz said. “Making birdie two times in a row (at 18), it’s undescribable.”

England’s Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter avoided relegation by finishing in the top 48, while Sweden’s Henrik Stenson was dropped.

Niemann’s Torque won the team event, but Rahm’s Legion XIII holds the top seed for the LIV Team Championship. - AFP