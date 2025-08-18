Pork smuggling and Pan Borneo Highway updates in Dewan Rakyat today

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat session today will focus on pressing issues including pork smuggling, the Pan Borneo Highway, and resignations in public healthcare.

Sim Tze Tzin (PH-Bayan Baru) will question the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security on enforcement against pork smuggling by MAQIS.

He will also seek details on arrests made for pork smuggling this year due to risks like Streptococcus suis and African Swine Fever.

Datuk Dr Alias Razak (PN-Kuala Nerus) will ask the Minister of Natural Resources about rare earth mining feasibility studies in Permanent Forest Reserves.

Datuk Matbali Musah (GRS-Sipitang) will inquire about the Pan Borneo Highway’s progress, specifically sections WP01 and WP02.

Wong Shu Qi (PH-Kluang) will request data on resignations and recruitment of doctors and nurses from 2020 to mid-2025.

The session will later feature winding-up speeches on the 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK13) by relevant ministers.

A total of 161 MPs participated in the RMK13 debate, which spanned eight days starting August 4.

RMK13, themed ‘Redesigning Development’, was tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on July 31.

The plan includes an investment allocation of RM611 billion for the 2026 to 2030 period.

This parliamentary session will continue for 24 days until August 28. - Bernama