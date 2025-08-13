MACC and Malaysian Embassy in Indonesia team up for anti-corruption education

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta has pledged to collaborate with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on anti-corruption education for officials and students in Indonesia.

MACC Community Education Division (PenMas) director Datuk Ahmad Nizam Ismail confirmed the partnership following a meeting with Malaysian Ambassador to Indonesia Datuk Syed Mohamad Hasrin Tengku Hussin.

He stated that MACC fully supports the initiative and will ensure its successful implementation.

“Among the programmes planned are the Integrity Talk, the Corruption-Free Pledge, and the Integrity Seminar on Public Fund Management by PKPMI,” Ahmad Nizam said.

These initiatives will coincide with the Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta’s Integrity Day 2025 in September.

The meeting also facilitated discussions on strengthening integrity among Malaysian officials and students in Indonesia.

Education Malaysia Indonesia director Dr Hasnul Faizal Hushin Amri had earlier proposed the collaboration.

Meanwhile, Syed Mohamad Hasrin emphasised the embassy’s commitment to promoting integrity and transparency.

“Integrity Day 2025 aligns with national goals and the National Anti-Corruption Plan,” he added.

The event aims to reinforce ethical governance among Malaysian representatives and student associations abroad.

MACC PenMas deputy director Samsul Salip and embassy deputy chief of mission Farzamie Sarkawi also attended the meeting. - Bernama