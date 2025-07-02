MACC arrests four over RM5m false claims in PTW printing case

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested four individuals, including two company owners, for allegedly submitting documents with false information related to the procurement of permit to work (PTW) printing services worth RM5 million.

According to sources, the suspects, three men and one woman, in their 40s and 50s, were arrested between 6 pm and 7 pm on June 30 when they appeared at the Sabah MACC office to give their statements.

“In addition to the two company owners, the other two suspects - a former administrator and a former assistant administrator of a local oil company - are believed to have committed the offences between 2019 and 2023,” the sources said.

“The two suspects are also believed to have abetted the company owners by submitting false claims related to the procurement of PTW printing services worth RM5 million,” the sources told Bernama.

The arrests of all the suspects were made as a follow-up to Op Effingo, conducted by the MACC Special Operations Division.

“On June 30, the division raided 10 locations, including the suspects’ residences, offices, and several companies around Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, and the Klang Valley,” the sources said.

“The MACC seized 22 bank accounts, including Amanah Saham Bumiputera (ASB) accounts, containing approximately RM2 million; various foreign currencies amounting to RM14,000; three luxury vehicles valued at around RM1.3 million; and three mobile phones.

The suspects have been remanded for four days, starting yesterday, after Magistrate Dzul Elmy Yunus allowed the MACC application at the Kota Kinabalu Magistrate’s Court.

MACC Special Operations Division senior director Datuk Mohamad Zamri Zainul Abidin, when contacted, confirmed the arrests.

He said that the individuals will be charged under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009, as well as other offences under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.