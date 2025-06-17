KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Melaka has arrested the director of the finance department of a local authority in the state on suspicion of abusing his power by using RM50 million of the authority’s funds to invest in shares.

According to a source, the male suspect, in his 50s, was detained at around 1pm on Monday (June 16) when he appeared to provide a statement at the MACC Melaka office.

“The suspect is believed to have committed the act between 2020 and 2023 by appointing his wife—who works at a bank—as the investment agent for share investments amounting to approximately RM50 million.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the suspect may have used public and trust funds without the approval of the financial controlling officer,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Melaka MACC director Adi Supian Shafie, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and said the case was being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009.

He said the suspect would be brought to the Ayer Keroh Magistrates’ Court in Melaka tomorrow for a remand application.