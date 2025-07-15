MACC arrests two Bangladeshis in KLIA bribery syndicate case

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained two Bangladeshi nationals suspected of leading a syndicate that facilitated illegal entry for foreign nationals by bribing airport enforcement officers.

The suspects, both in their 50s, were arrested during an operation conducted yesterday in Negeri Sembilan and Kuala Lumpur, and one of them is a director of an overseas-based tourism company.

A source familiar with the case stated, “The suspects are believed to be foreign agents who offered bribes to enforcement officers at KLIA 1 to facilitate the entry of foreign nationals through the country’s entry points.”

The syndicate’s method, known as ‘counter setting,‘ involved influencing immigration officers at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 (KLIA 1) to expedite clearance for foreign arrivals without proper checks.

Following their arrest, the suspects were remanded for six days until July 20 under a court order issued by Senior Registrar Shaik Zuladdruse Merican Sadzol Othman Merican at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court.

MACC Intelligence Division senior director Datuk Saiful Ezral Arifin confirmed the arrests, stating that the case is being investigated under Section 16(b) of the MACC Act 2009. – Bernama