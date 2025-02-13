JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Johor has remanded two senior sports officers suspected of abusing their power in connection with an RM1.3 million donation and submitting approximately RM27,000 in fraudulent claims.

The Magistrate’s Court here issued a five-day remand order until Feb 17, following an application by the MACC this morning.

Sources say the two male suspects, both in their 60s, were arrested at 4 pm yesterday while giving statements. The first suspect, a sports association president, is believed to have committed the alleged acts between 2023 and 2025.

“He is suspected of abusing his authority by directing the honorary secretary to transfer part of the RM1.3 million donation, received from the Ministry of Youth and Sports and private entities for association activities, to his and his son’s personal accounts.

“The second suspect, the former honorary secretary, is believed to have committed the alleged act between 2023 and 2024 by submitting false documents related to training payments for approximately RM15,000 and sports equipment subsidies for RM12,000 to the State Sports Council. No such programmes or supply were ever carried out,” stated the source.

Meanwhile, MACC Johor director, Datuk Azmi Alias, confirmed the arrests and stated that the case is being investigated under Sections 23 and 18 of the MACC Act 2009.