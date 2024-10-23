MACC committed to producing skilled officers

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) remains committed to producing well-trained officers equipped with legal knowledge, investigative skills and character development to boost public confidence in its efforts to combat corruption, abuse of power and misconduct.

A total of 111 cadet officers from the assistant superintendent grade P29 cohort have completed the MACC Basic Officer Course Series 28 Batch 1 of 2023.

This includes the MACC Basic Course Accreditation Programme and the Professional Diploma in International Law Enforcement: Anti-Corruption Studies (Level Five), which spans nine months.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy (MACA) director Datuk Saiful Ezral Arifin said upon completing the required basic course modules, cadets receive the Postgraduate Professional Diploma in International Law Enforcement: Anti-Corruption Studies (Level Five).

The programme has been a collaborative effort between MACC and Nottingham Trent University, United Kingdom since 2018.

He said cadets must also pass the polygraph test, which is a crucial requirement for entering the basic course that ensures candidates possess high levels of integrity.

The graduation ceremony for the assistant superintendent grade P29 cohort will be attended by MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki tomorrow.

“This is the first time the ceremony will be held at MACC’s new basic training centre in Bandar Enstek, Nilai in Negeri Sembilan. It is the first training centre owned by MACC and managed by MACA, which is responsible for enhancing the efficiency and professionalism of MACC officers and staff through training programmes.

“The training centre, covering about 24,000 square meters, was handed over to MACC by the Prime Minister’s Department Property Management Division on Nov 1, 2023. It can accommodate around 200 cadets and is equipped with essential facilities such as a parade ground, dormitories, lecture halls, a cafeteria, surau and rest areas.”

He said MACC is grateful to the prime minister and the government for their commitment in terms of financial allocations, staffing, logistics and trust, ensuring the anti-corruption agenda achieves the goal of reaching a top 25 position in the Corruption Perception Index rankings within the next 10 years.