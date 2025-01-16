KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested a company director on suspicion of soliciting and accepting a bribe of RM1 million.

According to sources, the bribe was allegedly sought as a means to secure a subcontractor position for a food and beverage supply service tender, valued at approximately RM900 million, meant for workers.

The male suspect, in his 50s, was apprehended around 8 pm last night after providing a statement at the MACC Putrajaya headquarters.

Initial investigations have revealed that the suspect is believed to have committed the act in August 2023, with the bribe money traced to an account under the suspect’s company name.

Furthermore, the suspect is also alleged to have falsely claimed to be the main contractor for a five-year food and beverage supply tender for workers at an oil refinery, even though no such tender existed.

“At the same time, the suspect, who also falsely claimed to be a Datuk, has a prior criminal record related to fraud,” the sources said.

A five-day remand order against the suspect, until Jan 20, was issued by Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court earlier today.

Meanwhile, MACC senior director (Special Operations Division) Datuk Azmi Kamaruzaman, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and said the case is being investigated under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009.