MACC denies claim by Pendang MP that RM94 million was found in former minister’s residence

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today denied claims that RM94 million had been found at a former minister’s residence.

The commission said that MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki never made any statement on the RM94 million found at the former minister’s residence, as claimed by Pendang MP Datuk Awang Hashim in Dewan Rakyat today.

“While MACC respects the rights of MPs to freely express their views, it is important that statements made are based on accurate facts to avoid confusion,“ it said in a statement here today.

MACC also reiterated that no statement had been made by MACC or the Chief Commissioner regarding the discovery of the said amount at a former Minister’s residence.

In Dewan Rakyat today, the Pendang MP mentioned a previous case where RM94 million was found at the house of a minister from DAP but until now there is still no solution, causing a commotion.

Following this, Jelutong MP RSN Rayer challenged Awang to reveal the name of the DAP leader who allegedly kept RM94 million at home, within 24 hours.