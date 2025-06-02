PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is studying documents concerning alleged misconduct by a Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) advisory board member in relation to a RM4 million project, to determine if there are any criminal or misconduct issues.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said that the MACC has as recently gained access to documents obtained from DBKL’s internal investigations.

“The documents are definitely related to meetings and so on. MACC is studying this information to look at only two issues, namely whether there is a criminal issue under our act, the MACC Act 2009 and governance issues.

“We have received good cooperation from DBKL, especially Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Seri Maimunah Mohd Sharif who has provided us with necessary documents,” he said at a press conference here today.

Azam added that the investigation would proceed based on the information received, and the agency would provide an update by Monday if any criminal or misconduct issues are identified.

“I have instructed the Governance Investigation Division to commence an investigation. I assure you that if both criminal and governance elements are found, we will conduct an immediate investigation,” he said.

According to Azam, the MACC has not yet opened an investigation paper or called any individuals to provide statements.

He said that his team has also given DBKL time to conduct an internal investigation and has stationed MACC officers at DBKL since last year.

Previously, the media reported that DBKL had launched an internal investigation into allegations of misconduct by an advisory board member, who is also a film producer and director, linked to the awarding of a project worth RM4 million.

The misconduct allegations, which went viral on social media, involve alleged breach of governance procedures in the procurement process for a RM4 million creative content production project for DBKL, which was allegedly not awarded through an open tender.