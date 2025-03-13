POP songstress Neriah has returned with new music, releasing her latest heartbreak anthem Gone Girl with American singer Jake Miller.

The single, which follows the success of her last hit tune Only Always, was inspired by the 2014 movie Gone Girl.

“Gone Girl came from a moment of pure emotion. I had just had a huge fight with my boyfriend and all I could think about was how much I loved the movie. The way it captures betrayal, power and control felt too real in that moment.

“I wanted to channel that energy into a song that was not just about heartbreak but about reclaiming the narrative. It is for anyone who has ever been pushed too far and decided to flip the script,” said Neriah about the song.

The 25-year-old had teased the song prior to its release, leaving clues across the US cities where she was performing.

Originally known as Neriah Fisher, the singer first rose to fame as a YouTube vlogger. She gained over 61,000 subscribers by posting fashion hauls, make-up tutorials and music covers of popular songs.

The California native then ventured into music and has since released three EPs and a debut album.

She has accumulated a strong following for her music, having over 618,000 monthly listeners. Her top streaming markets include the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia.