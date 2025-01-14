MACC, FBI enhance cooperation to combat corruption

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) will increase cooperation to address the challenges in combatting corruption crimes at regional and international levels.

In a post on MACC’s Facebook today, the cooperation was expressed through a courtesy visit by the FBI led by Legal Attaché Jagdeep Khangura to MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya today.

The meeting, which lasted about an hour, focused on intelligence and investigation cooperation in high-profile cases involving Malaysia and the United States.

Azam said that MACC was ready to provide cooperation in fighting corruption, including in aspects of money laundering prevention.

“The strength and closeness of the relationship between MACC and FBI is clearly demonstrated through the asset recovery achievements, especially from cases related to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB),” he said.