MACC first enforcement agency to step forward as HAWANA 2025 strategic partner

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is the first enforcement agency to step forward to become a strategic partner for the National Journalists Day (HAWANA) 2025, marking a significant step in strengthening collaboration between the media and public institutions.

The strategic partnership was announced during the HAWANA 2025 Strategic Partners Appreciation Ceremony held at Wisma Bernama last Tuesday.

Representing Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, MACC Director of Strategic Communications Hisyam Mohd Yusoff handed over a mock sponsorship cheque to Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, who officiated the event.

Hisyam said the sponsorship reflects MACC’s recognition of the media’s critical role in disseminating accurate and timely information to the public.

“This strategic partnership is a gesture of support to media organisations for their contribution and collaboration in delivering important information to society.

“Insya-Allah, although this is MACC’s first time as a strategic partner, it will set a benchmark for broader and deeper cooperation between the Commission and media organisations in the future,” he said in a statement.

HAWANA 2025 has attracted the participation of 79 public and private entities as its strategic partners, including the Malaysian Technology Development Corporation (MTDC), Federal Land Development Authority (FELDA), Human Resources Ministry (KESUMA), Department of Veterinary Services, Malaysian Foundation for Innovation, Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka, National Art Gallery, as well as MK Curtain Berhad and GM Klang.

HAWANA 2025 will take place at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur from June 13 to 15, with the highlight of the celebration, to be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, scheduled for June 14.

More than 1,000 media practitioners, representatives of local journalist associations, and media delegates from ASEAN member states are expected to attend, bringing together the professional media fraternity and industry experts to exchange ideas and forge strategic partnerships.

HAWANA 2025, organised by the Ministry of Communications through Bernama as the implementing agency, will feature various events, including a media forum jointly organised with the Malaysian Press Institute (MPI) on June 14 and a two-day HAWANA carnival and exhibition at Sunway Putra Mall starting June 13.

There will also be sporting activities incorporating traditional elements, as well as visits to leading polytechnics in Selangor, Perak and Johor.

HAWANA, now in its fifth edition since its debut in 2018, is organised annually to recognise the essential role of journalists in national development.