MACC freezes bank accounts of FashionValet founders

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has frozen several personal and company bank accounts, valued at around RM1.1 million, belonging to the husband-and-wife founders of the FashionValet e-commerce platform.

According to sources, the freeze is part of an investigation by MACC into the couple regarding investment losses amounting to RM43.9 million by Khazanah Nasional Bhd (Khazanah) and Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB).

The sources said that last Monday, MACC simultaneously “raided” FashionValet Sdn Bhd, the Ministry of Finance (MOF), Khazanah and PNB, obtaining financial documents to aid the investigation.

“Since the investigation began, MACC, through ‘Op Favish,’ has frozen approximately 11 personal accounts and six company accounts under the couple’s management, amounting to around RM1.1 million, to assist in the investigation.

“Additionally, MACC has recorded statements from several key individuals, including senior officials from Khazanah, PNB, FashionValet, accountants, company valuers and introducers,” said a source.

According to the sources, the commission also searched the couple’s residence in Mont Kiara, Kuala Lumpur, yesterday.

The couple was said to have arrived at the MACC office at around 1 pm to continue giving their statements before being taken to their residence at 5.30 pm for the search.

The sources said the search was conducted by 12 MACC officers, in the presence of the couple’s lawyer.

“The search concluded around 8 pm, with the seizure of items, including 11 handbags and a luxury watch, worth an estimated total of RM200,000,” the source said.

When contacted, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the account freeze and the search and said the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

He added that the couple will return to MACC at 10 am tomorrow to continue providing their statements.

