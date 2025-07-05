PUTRAJAYA: A construction company director with a Datuk title has been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for allegedly submitting documents containing false details involving RM1.65 million in connection with the RM162 million Civil Servants Housing (PPAM) project in Perak.

According to a source, the man in his 60s was arrested at about 5.15 pm yesterday when he turned up to give his statement at the MACC headquarters here.

“The suspect is believed to have committed the offence in March 2025 by submitting documents with false details to the bank to withdraw about RM1.6 million from a RM69 million financing facility for the project,” said the source.

The man has been remanded for five days until May 11 after Magistrate Siti Roslizawati Mohd Zanin allowed the MACC’s application at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court today.

MACC Investigation Division senior director Datuk Zainul Darus, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and said the case was being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.