MACC nabs trio over alleged RM15,000 bribe

KUALA LUMPUR: The Perlis Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested three individuals, including a delivery company owner, on suspicion of soliciting a RM15,000 bribe from a cosmetics company owner.

This bribe was purportedly an incentive to reduce the import tax on beauty products.

The three men, aged 30 to 50, have been remanded for four days, until Oct 12, after the MACC made an application at the Kangar Magistrate’s Court, this morning.

A source revealed that the trio were nabbed yesterday while providing their statements at the Perlis MACC Office, between 8 and 10 pm.

“Preliminary investigations found that the main suspect, who was on duty as an operations executive at a delivery company, was believed to have solicited a RM15,000 bribe from the cosmetics company owner, on the excuse of giving it to enforcement agency officials to reduce the import tax rate of cosmetic products brought in through the Penang port,” the source said.

The second and third suspects, who are the owner and an employee of the delivery company, respectively, were also arrested on suspicion of complicity in the case.

When contacted, Perlis MACC director Mohd Nor Adha Ab Gani confirmed the arrest and said that the case was being investigated under section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.