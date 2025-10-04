KOTA KINABALU: Neither Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor nor the state government interfered in the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) investigation into alleged corruption involving Sabah assemblymen.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said his team had recorded Hajiji’s statement twice during the investigation, and the Chief Minister had fully cooperated with the graftbusters to assist with the probe.

“So far, all necessary statements have been taken, including from the assemblymen, except for one particular individual who appeared in the video related to the case, from whom we still need clarification.”

He said this at a press conference after officiating the Cakna Rasuah programme with Sabah Media, which was also attended by Sabah Journalists Association President Datuk Muguntan Vanar.

A local news portal published several video recordings in November last year portraying several Sabah assemblyman discussing “payments” in exchange for awards related to mineral exploration rights in the state.

Azam said he had instructed his officers to summon the individual involved to provide a statement and submit the required documents for the case. Eight Sabah assemblymen linked to the case have also been called in again.

“These eight assemblyman were summoned to provide explanations, and the videos was played in front of them so they could clarify what happened. That’s why I urge everyone not to make premature conclusions about this case,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the MACC’s forensic lab is still analysing 10 new videos related to the case and that he has instructed for the analysis to be completed as soon as possible.

“The analysis of the previous eight videos found signs of enhancements, edits, and so forth. They lack credibility to be used as evidence in the investigation - it is not admissible in court. The new videos are still under review.

“These newer videos are longer and need to be examined for edits, breaks in frames, doctoring, superimposing, and the audio is also being scrutinised.

Nevertheless, the investigation will continue while awaiting the outcome of the analysis,” he added.