PM Anwar extends East Asia Summit invitation to Putin

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the East Asia Summit, which will be held as part of the ASEAN Summit high-level meetings later this year.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Putin in Moscow today, Anwar emphasised the significance of the potential visit, stating that it would be a considerable honour for Malaysia and would underscore the importance of strong bilateral relations and regional diplomacy.

“On behalf of the government, the people would of course wish, and think that it would be a major and great (occasion) if you can have President Putin in Malaysia as soon as possible or at the latest, during the East Asia Summit held during (the) ASEAN (Summit with Dialogue Partners in October).

“I can assure you that your presence in Malaysia would be a major breakthrough, not only in our bilateral relationship, but also for the region, because I believe many people in this part of the world have great respect for, and high expectations of your leadership,” he said.

The joint press conference was streamed live on Anwar’s official Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Anwar also reaffirmed Malaysia’s strong commitment to multilateralism and expressed continued support for a rules-based international order.