MACC opens investigation on Khazanah and PNB investment in online fashion business

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has opened an investigation into the investment losses of Khazanah Nasional Bhd (Khazanah) and Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) in a local online fashion business.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki in a statement today said the investigation was important because it involved the use of public funds and was an issue of public interest.

“MACC assures that a thorough investigation will be conducted in a fair and professional manner.

“The public is asked to give space for the investigation to be carried out and to avoid speculation and ‘media trial’ against the parties involved,“ he said.