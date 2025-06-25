MACC probes Melaka NGO over RM26m fund misuse

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has identified the chairman of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Melaka as the main suspect in a case involving the misappropriation of RM26 million in public donations meant for charitable purposes.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said five individuals, including the chairman and financial manager of the NGO, who were remanded for seven days to assist in the investigation have been released.

“This NGO is registered under the Registrar of Societies (ROS) and, under MACC law, it is categorised as a public body. Therefore, any abuse of power by individuals holding positions within the organisation can be investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009,” he said at a press conference here today.

Azam said RM26 million was found to have been transferred from the NGO’s official account to the personal accounts of certain individuals, believed to be used for personal gain, including asset purchases.

“We found that the suspect had spent the funds for personal use, including acquiring assets such as land and buildings. The money was donated by the public for the Syrian community and other charitable causes,” he said.

He said the investigation is being conducted under Section 409 of the Penal Code and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

“Further investigation is ongoing, including tracing all transactions and assets acquired using the funds,” he added.

Recently, five individuals, including the chairman, secretary, treasurer and financial officer of the organisation, were detained by the Selangor MACC in an operation called Op Serantau, on suspicion of misappropriating their NGO’s funds.

The MACC seized various assets worth over RM8 million in the operation, including more than RM1 million in cash, jewellery estimated at RM100,000, crypto accounts totalling about RM650,000, and four residential units valued at over RM1.4 million.