Kyrgyz President visits Petronas Twin Towers

KUALA LUMPUR: President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Zhaparov, visited the iconic Petronas Twin Towers here today as part of his two-day official visit to Malaysia.

Arriving at 4.30 pm, Zhaparov and his entourage, accompanied by Deputy Minister of Works Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, were welcomed by Petronas senior vice-president of Malaysia Petroleum Management Datuk Bacho Pilong.

They were also briefed on the towers’ architecture by Petronas Twin Towers Visit Operations manager Safful Bahari Din.

The Kyrgyz delegation spent around 40 minutes touring the 42nd-floor skybridge and enjoying panoramic views from level 86 of the world’s tallest twin towers.

Zhaparov, who arrived in Malaysia yesterday, was earlier accorded an official welcome at Perdana Putra before proceeding to a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The visit marks Zhaparov’s maiden official trip to Malaysia since assuming office in January 2021, and reciprocates Anwar’s official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic in May last year.

In 2024, the Kyrgyz Republic was Malaysia’s fourth-largest trading partner among Central Asian countries, with total bilateral trade valued at RM40 million (USD8.74 million).

Malaysia’s main exports to the Kyrgyz Republic included electrical and electronic products, palm oil and palm oil-based agricultural products, machinery, equipment and parts. Its key imports from the Kyrgyz Republic comprised chemicals and chemical products, electrical and electronic products, and processed food.

Malaysia and the Kyrgyz Republic established diplomatic relations on May 21, 1992, following Kyrgyzstan’s independence after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991.