Perlis Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle contraband worth over RM2 mln

PADANG BESAR: The Perlis Customs Department (JKDM) thwarted an attempt to smuggle various goods, including cannabis, ketum leaves, “cloned” vehicles and cigarettes, with a total seizure value of RM2.45 million in several separate operations conducted between May and June

Its director, Ismail Hashim said the biggest seizure involved cannabis flowers, which are more expensive than compressed slabs of leaves, weighing 22.855 kilogrammes (kg) and worth RM2.28 million, near the Malaysia-Thailand border gate at Jalan Sadao here on June 19.

“Our team came across a Proton Saga BLM (base line model) vehicle parked without a driver near the Malaysia-Thailand border gate and an inspection found 40 airtight transparent plastic packages of cannabis flowers in the back passenger area.

“The syndicate’s modus operandi is to leave the vehicle unmanned in Malaysian territory after crossing the border before an accomplice picks up the car. This amount of cannabis can be used by 114,000 addicts in Peninsular Malaysia,” he said at a press conference here today.

Meanwhile, Ismail said three more seizures were made involving 1,975 kg of ketum leaves, worth RM108,625, from inspections in the bush area near the Malaysia-Thailand border security checkpoint here between May 30 and 31.

He said in another two cases on May 30, his raiding party found two vehicles abandoned in the bush, a Mitsubishi Pajero carrying 647 kg of ketum leaves, worth RM35,585, and an Isuzu Dmax carrying 1,036 kg of ketum leaves (RM56,980) while the seizure on May 31 involved 292 kg of ketum leaves (RM16,060).

In addition, Ismail said two cloned vehicles were also seized, These involved a Volvo XC60 worth RM40,000 (with RM55,000 tax payable) on June 14 in Kuala Ketil, Kedah and a Honda Jazz worth RM15,000 (RM20,625 tax payable) seized on June 19 in Beseri near here.

“Inspections found that both vehicles used fake registration numbers and were prohibited goods imported without a valid permit,” he said, adding that his party also seized 3,040 contraband cigarettes worth RM936.40 (RM2,100.04 tax payable) at Felda Rimba Emas near here on June 19.

He also said that all the cases were being investigated under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, the Poisons Act 1952 and the Customs Act 1967, and added that his party would continue to intensify operations to combat smuggling of contraband into the state.