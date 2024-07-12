KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) remanded a ‘Datuk’ company director and a civil servant on suspicion of corruption in return for securing construction projects in Sarawak worth about RM250 million.

According to a MACC source, the two men, aged between 40 and 50, were remanded for five days starting on Thursday until Dec 9 after an application was made by the MACC at the Kuching Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

The source said the two suspects are believed to have colluded and conspired to enable several companies to obtain construction projects issued by a district public works office in Sarawak.

“They are believed to have committed the act between 2022 and 2024 in return for obtaining construction projects worth about RM250 million.

“Following that, the two suspects were arrested at around 5.30 am on Thursday when they were present to give evidence at the Sarawak MACC Office, and also tested positive for methamphetamine,“ said the source when contacted yesterday.

Meanwhile, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, when contacted, confirmed the arrest, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 17 of the MACC Act 2009 and did not rule out the possibility that several subsequent arrests would be made to assist investigations.