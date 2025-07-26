MACC remands KLIA officer for alleged RM8,000 bribery

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has secured a five-day remand order for an enforcement officer accused of accepting approximately RM8,000 in bribes while stationed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) arrival counter.

Magistrate Zur Azureen Zainalkefli approved the remand application at the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court, allowing authorities to detain the suspect until July 29. The officer, a man in his 20s, was arrested at his workplace yesterday afternoon.

A source familiar with the case revealed that the suspect allegedly received the bribes during his duty hours. “Investigations indicate the bribes were linked to counter setting activities, and the money was discovered in his pants pocket during inspection,“ the source said. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage reportedly played a key role in identifying the misconduct.

Selangor MACC deputy director Khairul Izwan Karim confirmed the arrest, noting that the case falls under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009. Authorities are continuing their probe to determine the full extent of the alleged corruption. - Bernama