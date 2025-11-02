MACC remands Perlis fire station chief over false claims

KANGAR: A fire station chief in Perlis has been remanded for six days from today to assist in the investigation into a case of submitting false claims regarding the attendance of auxiliary personnel at the station, involving a total of about RM30,000 between November 2023 and this month.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) sources said the remand order against the 49-year-old was issued by Magistrate Nurshahida Abdul Rahim of the Kangar Magistrate’s Court following an application from the Perlis MACC today.

“The man was detained at 4.20 pm yesterday when he turned up to have his statement recorded at the Perlis MACC Office,” the sources said today.

The man is believed to have abused his power by instructing 15 auxiliary personnel to submit claims for attendance allowances on days they were not on duty, with the payment then given back to the fire station chief for his personal use.

“The station chief is believed to have verified and signed the claims despite knowing that there were days the personnel were not on duty and the false claims are from November 2023 until February 2024. The allowance for auxiliary personnel on duty is RM96 per day,” the sources added.

Meanwhile, Perlis MACC director Mohd Nor Adha Ab Gani, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and said the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.