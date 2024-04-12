KUALA LUMPUR: Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) acting president Datuk V. Subramaniam does not rule out the possibility that the upcoming elections, ahead of next year’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), could be the reason the association is being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Subramaniam admitted that he was not surprised by the situation as he believed there were several reasons behind it, however declined to comment further since the investigation into the matter is still ongoing.

Therefore, Subramaniam urged all parties to give the authorities space to conduct a full investigation and refrain from making any speculation regarding the issue.

“As you all aware, we have already released a short statement in regard to the MACC investigation yesterday. We just want to say that and we’ll wait for the MACC to do the necessary investigation. Whatever it is, we will wait for their conclusion. There’s nothing to comment at the moment.

“Well, we do not know anything (if somebody complained to MACC). Let’s wait and see,” he said after the BAM Partnership Signing Ceremony here today.

Yesterday, BAM confirmed that MACC officers visited its office last week to request certain information.

It said that it extended full cooperation during the visit and the officers conducted their duties in a professional manner.

Previously, an online portal reported that an anonymous tip-off had prompted an investigation into allegations that a top BAM official received additional allowances without the board’s approval, potentially breaching anti-corruption laws.

The portal further said that Subramaniam and BAM secretary-general Datuk Kenny Goh might be summoned to provide statements.

On another note, Subramaniam had earlier announced the extension of its partnership with globally renowned badminton equipment brand YONEX until 2028.

“Our national players have reaped immense benefits from this collaboration, achieving remarkable milestones such as the men’s doubles World Championship title, victories in multiple BWF World Tour events, World Junior Championship title and the Asian Team Championships over the past three years,“ he added.

BAM and YONEX share a long-standing relationship that began in 2005. After an initial 10-year collaboration, the partnership was revived in 2021 and has since flourished, marking a significant chapter in Malaysian badminton history.