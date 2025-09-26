Two hikers lost in Batu Ferringhi forest, search operation underway

GEORGE TOWN: A man and a woman have been reported lost after losing their way while hiking in a forest area near Freedom Hill, Happy Rock in Batu Ferringhi today.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of Fire and Rescue Operations Division John Sagun Francis stated that they received an emergency call regarding the incident at 2.38 pm.

Six personnel from the Bagan Jermal Fire and Rescue Station were immediately dispatched to the scene to begin the rescue operation.

The operations commander initiated a search based on the location coordinates shared by the victims via the WhatsApp messaging application.

As of 5 pm, the search operation is still actively being conducted to locate the two individuals.

Both hikers are believed to have become disoriented within the dense forest terrain. – Bernama