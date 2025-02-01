MACC seeks seven to assist in investigation of false claim case

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is seeking the assistance of seven individuals in connection with an investigation under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009 pertaining to false claims.

In a statement today, MACC identified the individuals as Liang Hwa Keong, 68; Kong Sian Chee, 57; Leong Thien Poh, 63; Ong Chee Heong, 60; Lim Hoon Woon, 48; Teng Wan Peng, 50; and Teng Wan Loong, 51.

MACC said their last known addresses are in the Kuala Lumpur, Rawang and Sungai Buloh areas.

“Members of the public who recognise or have information regarding these individuals are urged to contact investigating officer Khairul Ariffin Ghazali at 012-3235996 or email khairulariffin@sprm.gov.my,” it said.