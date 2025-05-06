MACC seizes Ilham Tower again under AMLA provisions

KUALA LUMPUR: Ilham Tower, located on Jalan Binjai and believed to be owned by the family of the late former Finance Minister Tun Daim Zainuddin, has once again been seized, following an earlier seizure on Dec 18, 2023.

In a statement, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said the latest action was carried out under Section 51(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001, via a notice dated June 4, 2025.

“Through the Notice of Seizure of Immovable Property, the seizure was authorised under powers granted to the Public Prosecutor under Section 376(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code (Act 593).

“The deputy public prosecutor was satisfied with information provided by an MACC officer linking the property to an offence under subsection 4(1) of the AMLATFPUAA 2001,” the statement read.

As a result, the MACC investigating officer has been ordered to seize Ilham Tower. All transactions relating to the transfer of ownership of the property are now prohibited, and any failure to comply with the notice constitutes an offence under the same Act.

On Dec 18, 2023, the 60-storey building was first seized by the MACC in connection with an alleged misappropriation of public funds exceeding RM2.3 billion.

Last month, MACC initiated eight new investigation papers against the late Daim, following fresh intelligence regarding properties and assets allegedly linked to him, his family members and proxies.

On Tuesday, the MACC succeeded in its application to freeze overseas assets belonging to Daim’s wife, Toh Puan Na’imah Abdul Khalid and her family, amounting to £132 million (RM758.2 million), which include seven properties and one bank account.

The application was made under Section 4(1) of the AMLATFPUAA 2001 to prevent the dissipation of assets while investigations are ongoing.