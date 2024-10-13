PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) seized approximately RM5 million in foreign currency during a raid on a Petaling Jaya apartment as part of an ongoing investigation into corruption linked to sand mining concessions.

The MACC had previously arrested two individuals, including a former senior executive of Selangor Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI), in connection with this case.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that the investigation is in its early stages and is being conducted under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009.

According to Sinar Harian, sources revealed that one of the suspects revealed the location of a ‘safehouse’ used to store bribe money linked to a prominent politician thus led to the raid on Saturday.

The apartment, reportedly rented by a businessman to store bribe money, was searched at 10pm where the search has uncovered SG$1,529,000, equivalent to around RM5.5 million.

Sources indicate that the suspects are connected to former Selangor politicians, and it is believed the money was provided by an unidentified individual and stored by the businessman under the politician’s instructions.

The funds, allegedly intended for political activities, have been seized by the MACC for further investigation.

Of the two individuals arrested, one suspect remains in remand until Tuesday, while the other was released due to health concerns.

In addition to the cash seizure, the MACC has also frozen about 15 bank accounts linked to individuals and companies for further investigation.