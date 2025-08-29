MACC state liaison officers crucial for effective public communication

KUANTAN: Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission state-level communications liaison officers serve a vital function in delivering effective public messages.

Strategic Communications Division director Hisyam Mohd Yusoff stated that appointed officers must enhance their interest and improve skills in managing publicity.

“These officers are trained in news writing and social media management to strengthen their capabilities across various aspects,” he explained.

Hisyam emphasised that the programme aligns with deputy chief commissioner Datuk Azmi Kamaruzaman’s call for officers to sharpen communication skills.

Pahang MACC director Mohd Shukor Mahmud added that officers must remain proactive and maintain constant communication with the division.

Kelantan MACC deputy director Najwa Mohd Sabry welcomed the programme for helping officers understand communication management better.

The three-day advanced writing programme involved twenty officers from Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan.

A similar programme for the Southern Zone will be held later this year. – Bernama