Proton e.MAS 5 debuts at Putrajaya National Day celebration 2025

PUTRAJAYA: Proton’s new electric vehicle model, the e.MAS 5, made its debut appearance before thousands of spectators at Dataran Putrajaya during the National Day 2025 celebration.

Proton New Energy Technology Sdn Bhd Chief Branding Officer Salawati Mohd Yusoff stated the e.MAS 5 was specially presented ahead of its official market launch scheduled for the fourth quarter of this year.

She explained that showcasing the vehicle supports the government’s initiative to promote greener mobility options for Malaysians.

“We want to introduce this electric vehicle to Malaysians and demonstrate that it is a comfortable and practical option for daily mobility,“ she told Bernama.

The parade also featured Proton’s first electric car, the e.MAS 7, making its second consecutive National Day appearance after last year’s debut.

A Proton Saga and Modenas Kriss First Edition motorcycle led the vehicle procession, followed by Modenas MEV 1 and MEV 2 electric motorcycles.

Over one hundred thousand visitors attended the celebration at Dataran Putrajaya, which proceeded in a lively and orderly manner.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, graced the event alongside Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Both Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof attended alongside Cabinet members and foreign dignitaries.

The official celebration concluded around ten am, after which the public could continue festivities at the RIUH Merdeka programme running for thirty hours until six pm today. – Bernama