Tanker truck driver remanded over fatal PLUS Highway crash

KUALA LUMPUR: The driver of a tanker truck involved in a fatal accident that killed an electrical engineer at Kilometre 292.8 of the PLUS Highway yesterday has been remanded for three days starting today.

Kajang police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof confirmed the 27-year-old suspect was arrested in the Kajang area yesterday.

Preliminary investigations indicate the driver is believed to have fallen asleep at the wheel, causing the tanker to veer into the emergency lane and crash into the victim’s motorcycle.

The 39-year-old electrical engineer died at the scene in the incident which occurred at approximately 12.30 pm.

Naazron stated the driver tested negative for drugs, with the case being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

A viral 33-second dashboard camera recording shows the motorcycle travelling in the emergency lane before being struck by the tanker truck.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the nearest police station or Kajang Police Headquarters Traffic Investigation Officer Insp. Ahmad Zahrein Muhd Suod at 017-3818422. – Bernama