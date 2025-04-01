PUTRAJAYA: As cryptocurrencies gain prominence as an alternative to conventional currencies, they have also become a new tool for criminals to facilitate illegal activities.

Corruption is evolving from traditional methods to more sophisticated operations, including the use of digital technologies and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum to obscure financial trails.

Accordingly, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is enhancing its officers’ and members’ capabilities to tackle increasingly complex corruption cases in line with advancing technology.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the commission is committed to developing internal expertise to strengthen its investigative processes involving cryptocurrencies.

To date, several MACC officers have undergone specialised training in cryptocurrency investigations, in addition to the commission establishing close collaboration with the Digital Forensic Working Group (KKFD) and the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) to bolster its efforts.

“However, as a step forward, MACC is focused on developing internal expertise and is in the process of identifying certified training programmes for its officers. Another critical aspect of capacity building involves acquiring advanced technology and equipment.

“With proper training, suitable equipment, and strong collaboration with external partners, the challenges of cryptocurrency-related investigations can be addressed more effectively,“ he told Bernama.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, when tabling the 2025 Budget, said that the MACC’s budget allocation would increase to RM360 million in 2025, up from RM338 million in the previous year.

Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, emphasised that the government grants the MACC complete autonomy to investigate and take strict action against corruption offenders.

Meanwhile, Azam said the MACC is upgrading its digital forensic laboratory under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) which involves improving four key laboratories, namely the Mobile Phone Forensic Laboratory, the Computer Forensic Laboratory, the Audio and Video Forensic Laboratory, and the Document Forensic Laboratory.

According to Azam, the MACC, which currently leads KKFD as Chair until 2026, is working to establish a registered organisation under the Registrar of Societies (ROS). This organization aims to serve as the primary platform for uniting digital forensic experts across Malaysia.

“The expertise within the KKFD will be harnessed to develop procedures for detecting and handling cryptocurrencies during investigations,“ he said.

Azam added that these initiatives are part of ongoing efforts to enhance the MACC’s capability to address increasingly complex investigations in tandem with technological advancements.

When asked about expanding the polygraph examination team, Azam said the MACC’s priority in 2025 is to maximise the utilisation of its existing team’s skills.

“This team is trained to interview witnesses and suspects to gather and verify information effectively. Therefore, it is essential to optimise their role,“ he said.

Currently, the MACC has 16 skilled and qualified polygraph examiners.