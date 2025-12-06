BANGI: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is committed to strengthening education and training for its enforcement officers through strategic cooperation with Nottingham Trent University (NTU), United Kingdom.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Bak said it is an effort to produce officers with high integrity who are prepared to face the challenges of corruption in the digital era.

He said the academic collaboration, which began in 2017, has produced graduates who are not only intellectually excellent but also instilled with strong moral values and ethics.

“This foundational training and academic study not only demand excellence but also emphasise values of integrity, trust, and ethics that are central to our fight against corruption in all its forms.

“Today’s graduates are at the beginning of a greater challenge in the real working world of MACC because the world is changing rapidly, marked by technological explosions, artificial intelligence, and social complexities that require not only knowledge but also moral wisdom and strength of principles,” he said at the 2025 MACC-NTU International Law Enforcement Programme Convocation Ceremony held at the Avenue Convention Centre in Bangi, here, today.

The convocation ceremony was also attended by Executive Dean, School of Social Sciences, NTU, Prof Daragh Mcdermott and MACC Deputy Chief Commisioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahya.

Azam also called upon the graduating officers not only to serve with professionalism but to become principled leaders and agents of change in society.

“Let me be clear, there will be no compromise for any offender of corruption, including members of the MACC. Harsher actions will be taken should any of you be caught and prosecuted in court.

“Be the unsung heroes. Working silently but firmly grounded in your principles. In a world riddled with falsehoods, the values of integrity are the most precious wealth that must be preserved,” he said.

He added that the graduates should remember integrity is truly tested not on paper, but when one is offered power, opportunity, or faced with a moral dilemma.

In the meantime, Azam also announced that the current Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NTU, set to expire on 31st September 2025, is expected to be renewed with expanded joint initiatives in the next phase.

“We are confident that this partnership will continue to enhance the relevance and quality of our programmes in addressing both domestic and global corruption challenges,” he said.

The programme offers two academic pathways, including the Postgraduate Diploma in International Law Enforcement: Anti-Corruption Leadership (Level 7) and the Professional Diploma in International Law Enforcement: Anti-Corruption Studies (Level 5), both designed to equip officers with knowledge in law, criminal psychology, forensic data, and artificial intelligence applications.

A total of 250 graduates successfully completed the programme, comprising 74 from Level 7 and 176 from Level 5, all of whom have now been appointed as newly commissioned MACC officers.