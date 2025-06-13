KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will conduct a thorough investigation into the arrest of three Malaysians, including a rapper, in Laos for drug possession.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the investigation will explore the possibility that the trio may have been deceived or exploited by an international syndicate.

He said the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) is currently reviewing information obtained from interrogations conducted by Laotian authorities.

“The investigation will cover various angles, including the possibility that they were used as drug mules or were involved with a syndicate,“ said the nation’s top cop when contacted today.

The three men, aged between 25 and 29, were arrested at Wattay International Airport, Vientiane, on May 27 after a check of six luggage pieces belonging to them revealed 103 plastic packages containing 86 kilogrammes of marijuana.

Razarudin said the suspects were believed to be planning to board a Thai Airways flight to Germany to deliver the drugs. The trio is currently held in Vientiane’s Phontong Prison.

“Checks with the Malaysian Immigration Department revealed that they departed from Kuala Lumpur International Airport on May 22. However, information from Thai authorities indicates there is no record of their entry into or exit from Thailand,“ he said.

He added that the authorities will continue to cooperate with foreign enforcement agencies to identify the syndicate networks that may be involved, in addition to ensuring consular protection for the three Malaysians involved.

Meanwhile, regarding the preliminary report on the accident involving Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel in Teluk Intan, Perak, on May 13, Razarudin said a committee had been formed to review several recommendations aimed at enhancing the safety features of vehicles used by personnel on duty.

He added that these include safer seating arrangements and the necessity to fully separate the passenger and cargo compartments, particularly during travel to operational sites rather than during operations themselves.

“Further discussions on safety standards and transport protocols are expected in the next meeting, with an emphasis on stringent guidelines and utilisation of vehicles that comply with the latest safety specifications,“ he said.