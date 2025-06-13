PUTRAJAYA: Social media platform Facebook is estimated to have generated between USD15 billion and USD20 billion (USD1=RM4.25) in online advertising revenue in the ASEAN region last year, says Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the figure included advertisements suspected of promoting scams and online gambling to about 670 million users of the platform in the region.

In Malaysia alone, Fahmi said Facebook generated an estimated RM2.5 billion in revenue last year.

“This is the problem we face — many of the ads they (Facebook) display are scam ads promoting fake investments or so-called ‘magical’ products that can be bought at very low prices. There’s no control over this.

“In fact, just a few weeks ago, my team identified drug and vape (electronic cigarette) sales activities within Facebook groups,” he said during the Communications Ministry’s monthly assembly yesterday.

Fahmi said that to date, Facebook had yet to cooperate with the government’s social media platform licensing initiative enforced earlier this year.

“They (Facebook) still refuse to be licensed under the licensing system we announced. They are unwilling to cooperate in several areas,” he said.

On Jan 1, the government officially enforced licensing under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588), aimed at enhancing online safety, protecting users, and strengthening regulatory oversight of internet messaging service providers and social media platforms.

The government’s efforts did not stop there, as Parliament passed the Online Safety Act (OnSA) 2024 last December, which will be enforced soon.

“With the enforcement of OnSA, social media platforms like Facebook will be required to comply.

“Issues such as paedophile groups and child sexual abuse material (CSAM) must be eliminated from these platforms, and those involved must be brought to justice,” he said.